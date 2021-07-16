Georgia interstate fully reopens, damaged overpass removed

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities reopened a stretch of a heavily traveled Georgia interstate in both directions by Friday evening, after crews made quick work of demolishing a bridge overpass that was badly damaged by a crash.

Westbound traffic on Interstate 16 resumed Friday evening, state transportation officials said. The Georgia Department of Public Safety tweeted that eastbound traffic began flowing later on the vital trade route to and from the Southeast ports and tourist beaches.

“I-16 is now open in both directions," the tweet said, congratulating Georgia's Department of Transportation for swift work in demolishing the damaged overpass that crossed over the interstate.

Knocking down the overpass went much more quickly than anticipated, said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who flew to the site by helicopter to brief reporters on the progress.

“Really, this team is getting it done a lot quicker than we ever thought it would,” Kemp said.