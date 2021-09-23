Georgia inmate convicted of murdering 2 Georgia guards

Rowe's defense attorneys hoped to spare him a possible death sentence by arguing Rowe didn't know Dubose would kill the guards.

“Donnie Rowe didn’t shoot, Donnie Rowe did not kill," Levin told the jury. “Donnie Rowe did not intend to kill. Donnie Rowe is not guilty of malice murder.”

District Attorney Wright Barksdale argued that Rowe had been “the key that opened the gates of hell” by hatching the escape plot, WGXA-TV reported.

“It was a calculated crime that took both of them to complete,” Barksdale said.

In addition to the security video, jurors got a firsthand look in the courthouse parking lot of the bus where the slayings occurred. They also heard from more than witnesses, from the man whose car the inmates stole right after fleeing the bus to a homeowner in Rutherford County, Tennessee, who grabbed a pistol and called 911 after seeing Rowe and Dubose walking toward his house. He testified that the exhausted fugitives laid down and surrendered.

Rowe did not testify. His defense attorneys played the jury audio and video of Dubose saying he was the one who shot both officers. Then the defense lawyers rested their case.