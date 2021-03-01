Georgia House passes GOP bill rolling back voting access

Democrats say the legislation furthers Trump’s lies and would disproportionately affect voters of color.

“It’s pathetically obvious to anyone paying attention that when Trump lost the November election and Georgia flipped control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats shortly after, Republicans got the message that they were in a political death spiral,” said Democratic Rep. Renitta Shannon. “And now they are doing anything they can to silence the voices of Black and brown voters specifically, because they largely powered these wins."

Dozens of protesters gathered just outside the Capitol on Monday in opposition to the bill, chanting “say no to voter suppression” and “protect the vote.”

“Today, before the eyes of this country, Georgia is poised to pass some of the most egregious, dangerous and most expensive voter suppression acts in this entire nation, rolling back years of hardball progress and renewing our own reputation for discrimination,” the Rev. James Woodall, president of the Georgia NAACP, said at the rally.

Alaina Reaves, the president of the Clayton County Young Democrats, was among the protestors. “We take one step forward and then you know these legislators are trying to bring us up to two steps back,” Reaves said.

