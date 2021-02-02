Georgia governor wants to get retired teachers to return

ATLANTA (AP) — Some retired Georgia teachers could return to work and collect both a full salary and a full pension under a proposal that Gov. Brian Kemp unveiled Tuesday to bolster the state’s teacher workforce.

The Republican governor said he wants to let educators return to work if they can teach in one of the top three subject areas in which a local region’s schools most need more teachers.

“I knew we needed to strengthen our teacher pipeline,” he said.

Kemp also called for the recruitment of more teachers from the military and from historically Black colleges.

Georgia isn’t experiencing as severe a teacher shortage as some other states, boosted by a growing population and salaries that are high for the region. But Southern Regional Education Board President Stephen Pruitt said it’s still a problem in the state, particularly with declining enrollments in colleges of education.

Other states have also allowed teachers to collect pensions and keep teaching, with many also offering to pay teachers extra or help pay for their education if they agree to teach in hard-to-fill jobs. Some states, though, have avoided allowing teachers to remain in the classroom and collect their pension, seeing it as “double dipping.”