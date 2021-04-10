Georgia governor: Loss of All-Star game will hurt minorities

Critics say it's the voting law that's political and will disproportionately affect communities of color. Kemp's news conference was trying to deflect from that, as the governor gears up for next year's election to try to win a second term, said Aklima Khondoker, state director of the voting rights group, All Voting is Local.

“He’s pivoting away from all of the malicious things that we understand that this bill represents to people of color in Georgia,” she said.

About two dozen protesters turned out near Augusta National on Saturday, holding signs that said “Let Us Vote” and “Protect Georgia Voting Rights."

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has said he made the decision to move the All-Star events after discussions with individual players and the Players Alliance, an organization of Black players formed after the death of George Floyd last year, and that the league opposed restrictions to the ballot box.

A MLB spokesman said the league had no immediate additional comment Saturday.

Several groups already have filed suit over the voting measure, which includes strict identification requirements for voting absentee by mail.