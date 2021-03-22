Georgia GOP voting bills advance as some provisions dropped

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Georgia are backing away from two of the more contentious efforts to limit voting access as they advance sweeping changes to election law, changes proposed after Democrats won the state’s presidential contest and two U.S. Senate runoffs.

But Democrats and voting rights groups are still raising alarms, saying the proposals would restrict voting access in other harmful ways and inject more partisanship into the administration of elections.

New versions of election bills advancing in state House and Senate committees no longer contain provisions that would limit Sunday voting, a popular day for Black churchgoers to vote during “souls to the polls” events. Also gone is language to greatly limit who can vote absentee by mail, which would have ended no-excuse absentee voting available to any Georgia voter since 2005.

The process is widely expected to result in a House-Senate conference committee, where the chambers work to reconcile their differences on the issue. That could mean further changes, or even revival of the scuttled provisions, before the two sides vote again on whether to agree to a compromise bill. Time is running short, with Georgia’s legislative session set to end March 31.