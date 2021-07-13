Georgia city settles suit over 2017 death in police custody

“The Arreola family is pleased that this matter has been resolved and hopes that this resolution can provide a measure of healing for the community," Post said.

Arreola’s father, Rodrigo Arreola, signed the settlement agreement July 9. It says $490,000 will go to the guardian of Hector Arreola’s young child, and $10,000 will go to his estate, as managed by Rodrigo Arreola.

The agreement maintains the police officers did nothing wrong, and says the city offered the settlement without the officers' consent. The officers “expressly deny any and all liability, responsibility and potential liability,” and the settlement “shall not be construed as an admission of liability,” the agreement states.

NAACP leaders in Columbus have likened Arreola’s death to that of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Columbus NAACP branch President Wane Hailes has said Arreola said 16 times that he couldn’t breathe as an officer sat on him for more than two minutes while Arreola was handcuffed.

The officers were put on administrative leave during an investigation, but have returned to duty.