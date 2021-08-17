Georgia board to tap election review panel for Fulton County

Under the new law, lawmakers who represent a given county may request a review of local election officials, defined in the law as the election superintendent. In Fulton County, that's the county board of registration and elections.

Once the State Election Board receives such a request, it has to appoint a review board within 30 days. The review board is to be composed of “three competent persons," including an employee of the elections division of the secretary of state's office and two “local election officials.”

The review board is tasked with conducting a complete and thorough investigation into the competency in the maintenance and operation of election equipment, the administration and oversight of registration and elections and compliance with state law and regulations. Then the board is to issue a report with evaluations and recommendations.

The investigation is to be followed by a preliminary hearing within 90 days of the receipt of the original request. During that preliminary hearing, the State Election Board is to decide whether the matter should be dismissed or whether it should proceed to a full hearing.