Georgia attorney general won't reassign cases against police

The charges against officers in both cases were announced last summer as Howard was fighting to keep his job amid a Democratic primary challenge from Willis. Howard’s conduct, “including using video evidence in campaign television advertisements,” may have violated Georgia Bar rules, Willis wrote in her letter to Carr.

Police responded June 12 after receiving complaints that Brooks had fallen asleep in his car in a Wendy’s drive-thru lane. Police body camera video shows Officer Garrett Rolfe and another officer having a calm and respectful conversation with Brooks for more than 40 minutes. When the officers told Brooks he’d had too much to drink to be driving and tried to handcuff him, he resisted in a struggle caught on dash camera video. Brooks grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and fired it at Rolfe as he ran away. Rolfe fired his gun and an autopsy found Brooks was shot twice in the back. Both officers’ lawyers have said their actions were justified and both were released on bond.