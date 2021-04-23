Georgia AG quits chair of prosecutors' group in riot fallout

In the riot's aftermath, Carr repeatedly said he did not approve of the calls or of violent actions. His office also defended Georgia's election results against a number of legal challenges.

While Carr said he supports the restrictive election law Brian Kemp signed last month and is defending the state against lawsuits regarding it as well, he said he can't agree with the group's current direction.

“This fundamental difference of opinion began with vastly opposite views of the significance of the events of Jan. 6 and the resistance by some to accepting the resignation of the executive director,” Carr wrote in the April 16 letter. “The differences have continued as we have tried to restore RAGA's reputation internally and externally and were reflected once again during the process of choosing our next executive director.”

Ashley Trenzeluk, the association's finance director, also resigned over Bisbee's elevation, according to the Alabama Political Reporter.