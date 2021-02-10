George Wallace Jr. slams campus removal of father's name

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The son of former Alabama Gov. George Wallace on Wednesday criticized a move to strip his father’s name from a campus building over his support of racial segregation.

George Wallace Jr. said the recent decision by trustees at the University of Alabama at Birmingham reflected only one part of the life of his late father, who apologized publicly for his racist stances and won his fourth and final term as governor with the support of Black voters in 1982. Wallace died in 1998, and multiple buildings around the state still bear his name.

While university trustees said the Wallace name remains a symbol of racial injustice to many, Wallace Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that his father devoted the later years of his life to “promoting understanding, healing, brotherhood, and a recognition of our common humanity.”

“The action by the UA board of trustees offers solid evidence that even a deeply conservative state like Alabama is not immune to the dangers of the present-day ‘cancel culture’ and its efforts to view complex history and individuals in the most simplistic, one-dimensional terms,” he said.