George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' hits a milestone

The skeleton of “All Things Must Pass” was recorded over two days in late May 1970. On May 26, Harrison record 15 songs backed by Ringo Starr and his longtime friend, bassist Klaus Voormann. The next day, he played an additional 15 songs for co-producer Phil Spector on just an acoustic guitar.

The original 23-track album — complete with hits “Isn’t It a Pity,” “What Is Life” and “My Sweet Lord” — has been remixed for the anniversary editions from Capitol/UMe and are now augmented with 47 demos and outtakes, 42 of them previously unreleased.

The 1970 session tapes produced 25 hours of music, including several songs that didn’t make the album like “Cosmic Empire,” “Going Down To Golders Green,” “Dehra Dun,” “Sour Milk Sea,” and “Mother Divine.”

Dhani Harrison and Hicks started work on the anniversary editions five years ago, re-digitizing and listening to every song and every take made during the sessions. It was an ever deeper dive than the 30th and 40th anniversary reissues. Hicks calls the new work “forensic.”

They emerged from the vault with some 110 different songs and Harrison and his team had to decide how to present what he'd found. He recalled once listening to a Beach Boys box set that had 10 versions of every song and didn't want to go that route.