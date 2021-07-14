George Floyd mural in Ohio crumbles; cause disputed

The painted bricks of a Toledo, Ohio, mural honoring George Floyd crumbled Tuesday.

The piece, on the side of the former Mugshots Bar at the corner of Summit and Lagrange streets, reportedly collapsed about 5:17 p.m., Toledo police on scene said.

The cause of the damage is not known.

City building inspector Hugh Koogan said it appeared to be a result of natural deterioration. The city had noticed the middle of the wall, where most of the damage occurred, bowing recently, he said.

"It was just age. It just came away," Mr. Koogan said. "It happens to the older buildings."

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, however, is listing the cause as a lightning strike, based on witness reports and the scene, spokesman Sterling Rahe said.

That witness told authorities they saw lightning strike the building at the site of the collapse, but Mr. Koogan, who talked to the person, said he found no signs to support that theory. He also dismissed claims that the rainy weather was to blame.

The artist, David Ross, said he is skeptical of the cause.