Geffen Hall rebuild speeded due to virus, reopen in fall '22

Construction jobs are expected to be held 30% by minority- and women-owned business, and 40% of the construction work is to be performed by minorities and veterans.

Borda said COVID-19 has caused the Philharmonic to add state-of-art ionization and air exchanges.

“During the time we were planning the acceleration, we did a tremendous amount of logistical planning,” she said. “We also did some maintenance of things that needed to be done, prosaic things like fixing the roof and so forth. And we were also able to do some targeted demolition. As of now, we are ready to go full steam ahead.”

The rebuilt Geffen Hall is to have a capacity of under 2,200, down from 2,738, with the rows in the orchestra cut from 43 to 33, and the stage moved forward 25 feet, allowing seven rows of wraparound seating behind the orchestra. About two-thirds of the third tier will be eliminated.

The original timetable was to have the hall closed from May to October in 2022 and again from May 2023 until February 2024, with part of the 2023-24 season relocated to Carnegie Hall, the Philharmonic’s home from 1891 to 1962, and to New York City Center.