Gas stations are running out of gas ahead of the holiday weekend; prices rising again

"It used to be an afterthought for station owners to schedule truck deliveries. Now it's job No. 1," Kloza said. "What I'm worried about for July is the increased demand works out to about 2,500 to 3,000 more deliveries needed every day. There just aren't the drivers to do that."

Current US gasoline demand is virtually the same as it was in the same period of 2019, according to the US Energy Information Administration. But overall demand is up 16% from the end of last year, the last time there were this many travelers on the road during a holiday season.

AAA forecasts that 43.6 million Americans will travel by car this Fourth of July weekend, the most so far this year. And given the pent-up desire for summer getaways, Kloza said it's possible that demand for gas could top the records that were in the late summer of 2019.