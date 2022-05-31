Gas prices hit another record high Monday, COVID can be contagious during Paxlovid rebound, and more COVID news

Here's a look at COVID news for today, May 31.

Gas prices hit yet another record high

Millions of Americans traveling this holiday weekend are being greeted by unprecedented prices at the gas pump.

The national average for regular gasoline rose to a fresh record of $4.62 a gallon on Monday, according to AAA. That's up by a penny from Sunday and 44 cents more expensive than a month ago.

Gas prices are up sharply from last Memorial Day, when they averaged $3.05 a gallon, according to AAA.

Monkeypox won't turn into pandemic, but a lot is unknown

The World Health Organization’s top monkeypox expert said she doesn’t expect the hundreds of cases reported to date to turn into another pandemic, but acknowledged there are still many unknowns about the disease, including how exactly it’s spreading and whether the suspension of mass smallpox immunization decades ago may somehow be speeding its transmission.

In a public session on Monday, WHO's Dr. Rosamund Lewis said it was critical to emphasize that the vast majority of cases being seen in dozens of countries globally are in gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men, so that scientists can further study the issue. She urged those at risk to be careful.

Coronavirus can be contagious during a Paxlovid rebound

People who have a Covid-19 rebound after treatment with the antiviral drug Paxlovid can be contagious and may not know it because they might not have symptoms, researchers warn.

"People who experience rebound are at risk of transmitting to other people, even though they're outside what people accept as the usual window for being able to transmit," said Dr. Michael Charness of the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Boston.

Charness and his colleagues recently collaborated with a team of researchers at Columbia University to look into cases of Covid-19 that return after Paxlovid treatment.

Shanghai moves toward ending 2-month COVID lockdown

Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes.

Already, a steady stream of people strolled in the Bund, the city's historic waterfront park, on a pleasant Tuesday night, some taking selfies against the bright lights of the Pudong financial district on the other side of the river. Elsewhere, people gathered outside to eat and drink under the watch of police deployed to discourage large crowds from forming.

