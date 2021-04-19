Garland returns to Oklahoma City for bombing memorial

The outdoor ceremony, attended by first responders, bombing survivors and family members of victims, was held between the gates of the memorial that mark the times, 9:01 and 9:03 a.m., before and after the explosion occurred. Behind the speakers were empty glass and metal chairs representing each person who died, including smaller chairs for the 19 children killed in the bombing, many of them inside the second-floor America’s Kids day-care center.

A quiet that fell over the memorial grounds during 168 seconds of silence to remember the victims was interrupted at 9 a.m. by church bells from a nearby cathedral.

Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt also warned of the dangers of division within the country.

“Never in our lifetime has it been easier for us to be divided," Stitt said. “There are groups that refuse to listen to another point of view. They try to cancel anyone who sees the world differently.

“It feels like everywhere we turn, someone or something is trying to drive a wedge between us."

Blayne Arthur, whose mother Margaret “Peggy" Clark died in the bombing, said she believes the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum plays an important role in teaching a new generation about the dangers of hate.

“That's one of the most important purposes of the museum and the memorial is to tell that story to all generations and say there's a different way and hate is not the answer," said Arthur, who is now Oklahoma's secretary of agriculture, “and I think now it's really important to do that."

