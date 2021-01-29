GameStop soars, and Wall Street bends under the pressure

NEW YORK (AP) — GameStop’s stock is back to the races Friday, and the overall U.S. market is down again, as the saga that’s captivated and confused Wall Street ramps up the drama.

GameStop shot up more than 70% in early trading, clawing back most of its steep loss from the day before, after Robinhood said it will allow customers to start buying some of the stock again. GameStop has been on a stupefying 1,800% run over the last three weeks, as it has become the battleground where swarms of smaller investors see themselves making an epic stand against the 1%.

The assault is directed squarely at hedge funds and other Wall Street titans that had made bets the struggling video game retailer’s stock would fall. A couple have already essentially admitted defeat, and the army of smaller investors is pledging to keep up the momentum for GameStop’s stock in hopes of inflicting more pain.