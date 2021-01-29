GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure

By rallying together into these stocks, they are triggering something called a “short squeeze.” In that, a stock's price can explode higher as investors who had bet on price declines scramble to get out of their trades.

The smaller investors, meanwhile, have been crowing about their empowerment and saying the financial elite are simply getting their comeuppance after years of pulling away from the rest of America.

“We've had their boot on our necks for so (expletive) long that the sudden rush of blood to our brains when we have just a (asterisk)chance(asterisk) of getting free has made me feel ... well, it's made me feel,” one user wrote on a Reddit discussion about GameStop stock.

“I've been isolated throughout this entire pandemic and live in a state far from home or any sense of community, ”another user replied. “I'd kind of just... given up. These last few weeks I've started caring again; feeling impassioned again; wanting more again.”

Most of Wall Street and other market watchers say they expect the smaller-pocketed investors who are pushing up GameStop to eventually get burned. The struggling retailer is expected to still lose money in its next fiscal year, and many analysts say its stock should be closer to $15 than $330.