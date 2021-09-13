Game show 'The Price Is Right' celebrates its 50th season

Carey, who had been host of “Whose Line Is it Anyway?” and did some fill-in hosting in late night TV, was warned that “The Price Is Right” was more complicated than he anticipated. It requires keeping track of time, engaging with contestants and the camera, guiding everyone through the games and knowing what the contestants, models and crowd are doing at all times.

He compares it to his days waiting tables — knowing when food was coming out, checking who needed a refill, when the check was needed. “It’s kind of the same skill set for ‘The Price Is Right,’” he says. “There’s just a lot going on all the time.”

To celebrate its milestone, the show this week will feature a game each day where contestants can win up to $1 million. A two-hour primetime special on Thursday will include a look back at the biggest winners, never before seen outtakes and a salute to Barker.

“The Price Is Right” made it’s debut on NBC in 1956, with Bill Cullen as host and consisting of four people bidding auction-style on items. The show was canceled in 1965, but the current version was revived in 1972 at CBS, with Barker as host, influencing a nation with his sign-off advice to get “pets spayed or neutered.” Carey has kept that slogan in his honor.