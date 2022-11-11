 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Gallagher, the watermelon-smashing comedian, has died at 76

  • Updated
  • 0
Gallagher

Comedian Gallagher, best known for his watermelon-smashing comedy routine and many popular specials in the 1980s, died on November 11. Gallagher is pictured here in 2014 in Pasadena, California.

 Michael S. Schwartz/WireImage/Getty Images

Comedian Gallagher, best known for his watermelon-smashing comedy routine and many popular specials in the 1980s, died Friday morning, according his manager Craig Marquardo. He was 76.

According to a statement provided to CNN by Marquardo, the comedian died "after a short health battle" and "passed away surrounded by his family in Palm Springs, California."

Keep scrolling for a photo gallery of those we've lost in 2022

Gallagher, born Leo Gallagher, became a household name in the early '80s with a comedy special titled "An Uncensored Evening," the first comedy stand up special ever to air on cable television, according to an obituary shared by Marquardo.

Gallagher's most famous bit involved a hand-made sledgehammer he called the "Sledge-O-Matic," which he would use to smash food on stage, spraying the audience.

People are also reading…

"That was something else he liked to claim credit for, which was physically engaging the audience in that manner," the obituary said.

We’ve had to say goodbye to some beloved musicians, athletes, actors and more. Here's a look at the stars we've lost so far in 2022, through October.

Gallagher, a Fort Bragg, North Carolina native, earned a chemical engineering degree from the University of South Florida before moving to Los Angeles and developing his comedy act at legendary venue The Comedy Store, located on the Sunset Strip, according to his biography on the website for Selak Entertainment, a booking agency.

People began to take notice in 1975 when he performed his brand of prop comedy on Johnny Carson's famed "The Tonight Show."

TV was good to him and in 1978, he made an appearance on "The Mike Douglas Show" and the next year appeared on "The Merv Griffin Show."

But it was his Showtime 1980s comedy specials that firmly cemented him in pop culture, and he would go on to do more than a dozen for the network over 27 years.

He was also an early staple of MTV and Comedy Central.

"While his counterparts went on to do sitcoms, host talk shows and star in movies, Gallagher stayed on the road touring America for decades," the obituary said. "He was pretty sure he held a record for the most stand up dates, by attrition alone."

Gallagher toured steadily until the Covid-19 pandemic hit and used the break to spend time with his son, Barnaby, and daughter Aimee, the latter of whom had appeared with him on his specials when she was a child.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US-China relations: Presidents Biden and Xi set to meet at G20 summit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News