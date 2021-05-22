Gaetz, Greene cheer election audit in Arizona rally

The audit won’t change the election results, but many Trump fans believe it will turn up evidence supporting his unfounded claims of fraud.

Election experts say the 2020 election was among the most secure in history and say the audit, which is not following standard procedures for election audits, is a threat to democracy by undermining faith in the electoral process.

Despite extensive reviews of the results after the election that produced no evidence of irregularities that would have changed the outcome, doubts persist among many of Trump's staunchest supporters.

“Who do you think won Arizona on Nov 3?” Greene said. The crowd responded with chants of “Trump, Trump, Trump.”

With their tour of rallies, Gaetz of Florida and Greene of Georgia appear to be positioning themselves as successors to Trump's populism. Greene's speech was light on issues and focused much more on rehashing the history of conflict with fellow members of Congress who are reviled by Trump fans, from Republican Liz Cheney to Democrats Maxine Waters and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. Gaetz talked extensively about border security.

Both drew thunderous applause when denouncing mask and vaccine mandates as well as Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top public health official.