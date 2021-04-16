Gaetz friend was lightning rod for controversy in Florida

Fingerprint results on an envelopes containing the fake letters about Beute led to Greenberg. In August, Greenberg was charged with more serious crimes. An indictment alleged that Greenberg gained personal information from motor vehicle records to engage in commercial sex acts and accessed personal information to engage in “sugar daddy” relationships, including with someone who was between the ages of 14 and 18.

Shortly after his initial arrest, Greenberg diverted more than $400,000 in public money from the tax collector's office into a private bank account and into a business he set up to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, according to new charges filed several weeks ago.

Greenberg was returned to custody in March for violating the terms of his release on bond. When deputies showed up to bring him back to jail, Greenberg refused to come out of his house for several hours. He made suicidal comments, said he had improvised explosive devices and told deputies he had hidden several items in his anal cavity, according to a sheriff's office report.

Investigators have been examining Gaetz’s ties to other Florida political figures, including Dorworth; Halsey Beshears, the state’s former top business regulator; and Jason Pirozzolo, a hand surgeon and Gaetz campaign donor who served on the board of the Orlando Airport Authority.