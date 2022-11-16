 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
G-20 leaders condemn war in Ukraine; Trump launches White House bid; Grammy nomination, sports highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire:

  • U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired a missile which came down in Polish farmland, killing two people.
  • Members of the Group of 20 leading economies have ended their summit in Indonesia with a declaration of firm condemnation of the war in Ukraine.
  • Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters he will “make America great and glorious again.”
  • Highlights of Tuesday's Grammy nominations. 
  • In sports, there were two college basketball thrillers in Indianapolis.

Australia is seeing the country's fourth major flooding this year, FIFA is calling on players to 'focus on football' during the highly controversial World Cup, and more of today's top videos.

Rescuers airlift Australians to safety after rainfall sparks massive floods
Rescuers airlift Australians to safety after rainfall sparks massive floods

Australia is seeing the country's fourth major flooding this year in areas of the South West and North East. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo ha…

Qatar 2022: FIFA has called on all teams to 'focus on football'
Qatar 2022: FIFA has called on all teams to 'focus on football'

Players have begun arriving in Qatar ahead of Sunday's World Cup kickoff. Controversy marking the event which is being held in a country where…

NASA's revolutionary LOFTID heat shield completes successful splashdown
NASA's revolutionary LOFTID heat shield completes successful splashdown

NASA have successfully conducted a test of its LOFTID heat shield while launching the third in a series of polar-orbiting weather satellites o…

Buttigieg and DOT force airlines to pay $600 million in refunds to passengers
Buttigieg and DOT force airlines to pay $600 million in refunds to passengers

It’s nice when the government works for the people. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Global population doubles in less than 40 years
Global population doubles in less than 40 years

The world's population surpassed 8 billion on Tuesday, according to the official United Nations estimate, which sees this as "an important mil…

Scientists say we may have already found a spacetime traveling wormhole and not realized it
Scientists say we may have already found a spacetime traveling wormhole and not realized it

Could some of those black holes actually be wormholes?

Archeologists find evidence of the oldest fire-cooked meal ever discovered

