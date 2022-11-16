G-20 leaders condemn war in Ukraine; Trump launches White House bid; Grammy nomination, sports highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire:
- U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired a missile which came down in Polish farmland, killing two people.
- Members of the Group of 20 leading economies have ended their summit in Indonesia with a declaration of firm condemnation of the war in Ukraine.
- Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters he will “make America great and glorious again.”
- Highlights of Tuesday's Grammy nominations.
- In sports, there were two college basketball thrillers in Indianapolis.
New co-host Nat Cardona joins the program for a new season that looks at North Carolina serial killer Robert Sylvester Alston.
The latest Behind the Headlines looks at recent colorectal cancer research and the reason why screening now begins at age 45.
Dave Robinson, a winter weather expert, talks about measuring snow and the database he runs through the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
Watch Now: Rescuers airlift Australians to safety during floods, and more of today's top videos
Australia is seeing the country's fourth major flooding this year, FIFA is calling on players to 'focus on football' during the highly controversial World Cup, and more of today's top videos.
Australia is seeing the country's fourth major flooding this year in areas of the South West and North East. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo ha…
Players have begun arriving in Qatar ahead of Sunday's World Cup kickoff. Controversy marking the event which is being held in a country where…
NASA have successfully conducted a test of its LOFTID heat shield while launching the third in a series of polar-orbiting weather satellites o…
It’s nice when the government works for the people. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
The world's population surpassed 8 billion on Tuesday, according to the official United Nations estimate, which sees this as "an important mil…
Could some of those black holes actually be wormholes?