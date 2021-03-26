Funeral to be held for Atlanta spa shooting victim

ATLANTA (AP) — As they prepare for their mother's funeral Friday, Yong Ae Yue's two sons are remembering her as a loving mother who enjoyed karaoke and cooking for her family.

Yue was one of eight people fatally shot March 16 in attacks on massage businesses in Atlanta and nearby Cherokee County.

Yue, 63, was born in South Korea and immigrated to the U.S. in 1979 with her then-husband, Mac Peterson. He was in the Army and they moved to the Columbus area, near Fort Benning. Their older son, Elliott, was born in South Korea, while their younger son, Robert, was born after they moved to Georgia.

The couple divorced some time after their second son's birth and Yue made the tough decision for her boys to live with their father, believing that would give them a better chance to succeed, said attorney BJay Pak, who is representing her sons. But she remained in their lives and was a loving mother, Pak said.