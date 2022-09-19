Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II ends with 2 minutes of silence. Live coverage here.

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II ends with 2 minutes of silence.

LONDON — The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has concluded at Westminster Abbey, where 2,000 mourners gathered to say goodbye to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. The service ended with the UK observing two minutes of silence.

The queen’s coffin sits at the center of the abbey after being borne Monday by pallbearers and accompanied by her son King Charles III, and other members of the royal family.

Keep scrolling for a gallery of photos from the queen's funeral

They included Prince William, his wife Kate and their two elder children George, 9 and Charlotte, 7. Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, also walked behind the coffin.

Dean of Westminster David Hoyle opened the service in the ancient abbey, where Elizabeth was married and crowned.

He said: “We gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer.”

