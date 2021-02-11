Funeral home van with body inside stolen in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A funeral home van with a body inside was stolen from a convenience store Thursday in North County when the driver went inside the store and left it running, police said.

Investigators were searching for a man and woman who they believe took the white cargo van about 10:30 a.m. from the QuikTrip parking lot at 12100 Lusher Road, according to St. Louis County police.

The man is white, is of medium height and has black and gray hair. He was wearing a navy and white baseball cap, a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a black ski mask. The woman is white, of medium height and has brown or red hair. She wore a black jacket, dark pants and dark boots and carried a black backpack.

Authorities believe the van belonging to William C. Harris Funeral is in the Metro East, somewhere in the area of Godfrey. The van is a 2012 Nissan NV1500 with license plate 5MDX73. A green wreath with the letter H is displayed on the back.

It was transporting the body of a woman but police refused to say more about her. Her body has not been recovered.

"The vehicle should stand out and we hope directing the public’s attention to it will assist us in locating the van as soon as possible," police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said.