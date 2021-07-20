Funeral held for bystander killed in police pursuit crash

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the police department’s pursuit policy will be reviewed.

Police have said Officer Brian Cummings had his lights and siren activated July 6 as he pursued a suspect in a carjacking and several robberies, and that the suspect ran a red light just before Cummings crashed into Frazier’s vehicle in a residential neighborhood.

Frazier’s family is calling for Cummings to be fired. The officer is currently on paid administrative leave.

Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, was among those who attended the funeral Monday. He thanked the Fraziers for supporting his family during the Chauvin trial, and offered the same in return.

“It just hurts to know that Darnella Frazier lost somebody that she loved. I was thinking about this since the day it happened,” he said.

“You’ve all been behind us from day one and we’ll continue to fight for you all and apply pressure. … We are united as one.”

