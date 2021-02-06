Funeral for Scottsboro Boys Museum founder Sheila Washington

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — A funeral was held Saturday for Sheila Washington, founder of the Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, which explores the plight of nine Black males falsely accused of rape in 1930s Alabama.

Washington, the executive director of the museum, died Jan. 29. She was 61. Her funeral service was streamed online.

Washington opened the museum in 2010 dedicated to the “Scottsboro Boys," nine young African-Americans wrongly accused of raping two white women. The case came to symbolize racial injustice in the Deep South last century.

Sarah Stahl, director of marketing and tourism for the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce in Alabama, had worked alongside Washington to help promote the museum, which re-created the courtroom where the Scottsboro Boys were put on trial. She said in a televised interview that the two became friends while working together.

“I was just really drawn to her passion and what she’s been working a decade to accomplish,” said Stahl, speaking with WAFF-TV.