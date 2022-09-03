CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd attempt at launching moon rocket.
Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd attempt at launching moon rocket
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A prisoner overdosing in his cell led to law enforcement uncovering his illegal sexual relationship with a prison supervisor, according to criminal charges filed Monday.
It's a strategy known as "pack and hold." Here's what it means for shoppers.
The Justice Department has completed its review of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago and has identified "limited" materials that could contain privileged information.
Houston police say a man evicted from an apartment building set fire to the house to lure out other tenants, then shot three dead and wounded two others.
Police said officers put the boy in a police SUV and began driving him to the hospital before handing him off to paramedics.
FBI agents who searched Mar-a-Lago found empty folders marked with classified banners, according to a more detailed inventory made public by the DOJ today.
"He's just loveable. He sleeps with me, steals my pillows, steals my blankets. He's just awesome," Wally's owner Joie Henney said.
Known as the "Man of the Hole," he had lived in complete isolation for the past 26 years.
The U.S. has authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today's most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days.
Indiana cop accused of stalking fellow officer, former girlfriend was 'spiraling out of control,' police say
"In those phone calls, Katalinic made specific references as to knowing the victim’s whereabouts, as well as other references regarding the well-being of their shared child," state police said.