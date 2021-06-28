Frustrated Detroit-area residents clean up flooded homes

On I-94, a series of pumps is intended get rid of water on the major highway, which has many sections below ground level in Detroit. Power outages stymied the effort, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Parts of I-94 in Detroit remained closed Monday, though the state was “making a lot of progress,” state police Lt. Mike Shaw said.

“There were areas that probably had 18 feet of water. You’re actually seeing pavement," Shaw said.

Police, meanwhile, were still trying to tow abandoned vehicles that stalled on I-94 when drivers believed they could get through the water.

Nicole Connaire of Grosse Pointe Park said she was looking for a garden statue of a little boy and girl.

“They floated away somewhere and we cannot for the life of us locate them anywhere. ... It might bring some joy to this otherwise crazy time,” she said.

