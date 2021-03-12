Frozen yogurt shop's sales spike after Meghan names it in Oprah interview

"Shockingly, there are a lot of people who have been doing that — wanting to get the flavor or whatever else," Rogers said during a phone call with The Times. "I get it. I see why it's interesting to people because ... it's a silly name and it's a random reference."

For the record, Meghan was not fired from Humphrey Yogart.

Other than that, the store has little to no information about Meghan's reputation as an employee. In 1994, the future duchess was one of about 80 staffers at six locations, and owner Paula Sheftel has no recollection of her. But she was flattered by the shout-out, Rogers relayed, and is in the process of contacting Meghan to thank her.

Before Meghan and Harry's intimate sit-down with Winfrey drew more than 17 million viewers, Rogers estimated that a typical Monday for the last remaining Humphrey Yogart would bring in about 30 customers. This Monday morning alone, the shop clocked about 200.

"Some of that information came out around her engagement (to Harry) — that she had worked at Humphrey Yogart — and we had a few people come in," Rogers recalled, "but not nearly like after this."

