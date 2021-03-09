From a prolonged pandemic, a rethink of life's milestones?

While some predict a Roaring ‘20s renaissance once the crisis has ended, “there are going to be a number of people who are changed," Van Tongeren says. “They’re going to say, `I'm going to emerge from this pandemic with a new set of values and I'm going to live my life according to new priorities.'"

Last year, Shivaune Field celebrated her 40th birthday on Jan. 11 with a group of friends at a downtown restaurant in Los Angeles, where she lives. It was just weeks before the coronavirus made its way to the U.S. This year, when she turned 41, the adjunct professor in business at Pepperdine University simply took to the beach with her pals.

“It felt much more authentic, a nicer way to connect without all the bells and whistles,” she says. “I think it's really nice to get back to that. It reminds me of childhood.”

Fields grew up in Melbourne, Australia, where she says her parents kept birthdays rooted in family outings to the beach or bike rides followed by a treat of ice cream.

“Weekend get-togethers are now in sneakers with dogs sitting on grass and picnic rugs rather than on stools in fancy restaurants,” she says. And Field is just fine with that.