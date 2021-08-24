Frisky venomous sea snakes are confusing divers for their mates

"Then aligning his body with hers, maybe wrapping coils around her to hold her in place so he can position himself for copulation," said Shine. "But females often aren't interested, so they zoom away and hide in the coral."

Male sea snakes were more likely than females to approach divers, particularly during mating season, according to the study.

In some cases they would flick their tongue at the diver, and in 13 cases they charged at the diver. When a male sea snake charged the diver it came straight after an unsuccessful chase of a female, or following an interaction with a rival male.

Charges by females were observed after they had been chased by males, or had interacted with the diver before losing sight of him.

In three cases male sea snakes coiled around the diver's fin, which is normally observed during courtship.

"These patterns suggest that 'attacks' by sea snakes on humans result from mistaken identity during sexual interactions," reads the study.

Sea snakes may find it difficult to identify shapes under water, according to previous research.