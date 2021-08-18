Wet and unwelcome, Fred spawns twisters and flooding in US

Parts of western North Carolina, already soaked by rain not directly associated with Fred, braced for more rainfall through early Wednesday. Transylvania County, south of Asheville, declared a state of emergency after 10 inches (25 centimeters) fell Monday, causing landslides, flooding roads and destroying at least one home.

Transylvania County Chairman Jason Chappell, a lifelong resident, said it was the most intense flooding he's seen in at least 20 years, and that he fears more damage to come. Floodwaters swamped a local factory Monday with several inches of water and damaged its parking lot.

"It really caught everyone off guard," Chappell said. "No one was forecasting that amount of rain."

With Fred blowing in Tuesday, National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Pratt said Haywood, Transylvania and Jackson counties are likely to get the most rain, including another 6 to 8 inches (15 to 20 centimeters) in Transylvania.

One of the region's major attractions, Grandfather Mountain State Park, closed on Monday. The North Carolina state park's website said "trails are flooded and the water at stream crossings (is) dangerously high."