Frail-looking Robert Durst denies killing best friend

Durst was arrested on a warrant in Berman’s killing in New Orleans in 2015 on the eve of the airing of the final episode of “The Jinx,” the HBO documentary series about him in which Durst made several seemingly damning statements.

The trial began in Los Angeles Superior Court more than a year ago, before the coronavirus forced a long delay.

Durst, who has bladder cancer and several other ailments that he listed from the stand, wore the brown jail attire he’s had on in court for the past few weeks of the trial. His attorneys said he’s been unable to stand to put on a suit.

He struggled to hear the clerk when he was sworn in and DeGuerin as he asked questions, using a tablet that showed a live transcription to help him understand.

Prosecutors also have been allowed to present evidence from a 2003 Texas case, where Durst testified that his Galveston neighbor Morris Black was killed in a struggle after entering his home with a gun. In that trial, Durst described chopping up and disposing of the body, and the jury found him not guilty of murder.

Durst spent much of Monday’s testimony describing the happy early years of his marriage after meeting his wife when she worked at a dentist’s office just out of high school.