Foxx didn't view video of Adam Toledo's shooting in advance

Murphy’s statement somewhat matches a portion of what video of the fatal shooting showed. But Murphy did not explain what the video and screen shots also showed: That Adam had nothing in his hands when he was shot and had dropped or tossed the weapon away less than a second before the officer pulled the trigger. Police found the gun next to a fence a short distance away after the shooting.

“The officer tells (Adam) to drop it as (Adam) turns towards the officer. (Adam) has a gun in his right hand,” Murphy said in court. “The officer fires one shot at (Adam), striking him in the chest. The gun that (Adam) was holding landed against the fence a few feet away.”

Foxx’s office announced last week that Murphy was placed on administrative leave for failing to fully present the facts in Roman’s bond hearing.

Foxx told staffers the language in the proffer that Murphy read in court “did not fully reflect all the evidence that had been given to our office.”

Roman was arrested at the scene on misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing a peace officer. He was later charged with felony counts of child endangerment, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. Roman is free on bond.

Foxx refused to characterize the video of Toledo’s shooting, as her office continues its investigation to determine whether to file criminal charges against the officer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0