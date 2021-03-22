Fox weather forecaster Dean turns into fierce Cuomo critic

For Fox’s audience dominated by conservatives tired of hearing criticism of then-President Donald Trump’s pandemic response, here was an issue that raised serious questions about a politician lionized by many liberals.

No one knows for sure how Dean’s in-laws caught the virus, and facilities refused to discuss the Newmans.

Dean has explicitly connected her in-law's deaths to Cuomo's nursing home directive. But that's unlikely, given the disease's usual incubation period and when they died. New research says nursing home residents are most at risk from outbreaks that staff or visitors bring inside.

Dean’s disgust with Cuomo remains while a sexual harassment scandal swirls around the governor. Last month during one of his news conferences, she kept a running commentary on Twitter, calling him a “disgrace,” a liar and “a criminal.”

A Fox News spokesperson notes that Dean is not a news reporter, and is talking about an issue that deeply affected her family. Fox likened it to Katie Couric urging people to take colon cancer tests, or Al Roker campaigning to raise diabetes awareness.

Kathleen Bartzen Culver, director of the Center for Journalism Ethics at the University of Wisconsin, said those situations aren’t comparable.