Fox News leader signs new contract, no ‘pivot’ planned

“We don't need to go further right,” Murdoch said. “We don't believe America is further right. And we're obviously not going to pivot left. All of our significant competitors are to the far left. So we'll stick where we are.”

Fox has been hurt in recent months by conservative outlets Newsmax and One America News Networks. Although Murdoch didn't include them among his view of Fox's “significant competitors” — that reference was to CNN and MSNBC — Fox has added an evening opinion hour to its lineup and highlighted commentary by its prime-time opinion stars during the daylight hours.

Murdoch praised Scott's “ability to seamlessly guide the newsroom as stories break, her openness to new ideas and her ability to innovate new opportunities to grow our business.”

Fox has expanded online in recent years with Fox Nation, and has launched or is launching separate Fox News Books and Fox News Weather divisions.

Smartmatic's lawsuit, seeking an eye-popping dollar figure, also named individual Fox personalities Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro, as well as Trump lawyers Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Smartmatic says they conspired to spread false claims implying the company was involved in an effort to “steal” the presidential election away from Trump.