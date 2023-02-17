Today is Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
Hosts at Fox News had serious concerns about allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election being made by guests who were allies of former President Donald Trump. That's according to new court filings in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by a voting machine company against the network. Excerpts of internal Fox communications were included in a redacted summary judgment brief filed Thursday by attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems. Host Tucker Carlson referred to attorney Sidney Powell in a text as an “unguided missile,” and “dangerous as hell.” Fellow host Laura Ingraham, meanwhile, told Carlson that Powell is “a complete nut." Attorneys for Fox say the lawsuit is an assault on the First Amendment.
The office of Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman says he has checked himself into the hospital for clinical depression. His public struggle is extraordinary in a building where few talk about their own mental health, but his colleagues have been supportive. John Thune, the Senate’s No. 2 Republican, says, “The more open, transparent people can be, the better our understanding is.” The statement Thursday says Fetterman has experienced depression on and off in his life, but it had only become severe in recent weeks. His hospitalization comes after a rough year in which the 53-year-old suffered a stroke just ahead of his May primary election.
An Arizona appeals court has rejected Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. In a ruling Thursday, the Arizona Court of Appeals denied her request to throw out election results in the state’s most populous county and hold the election again. Lake claimed problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. But the appeals court said Lake presented no evidence that voters whose ballots were unreadable by tabulators at polling places were not able to vote. She has vowed to appeal the ruling.
President Joe Biden says the U.S. is developing “sharper rules” to track, monitor and potentially shoot down unknown aerial objects. This follows three weeks of high-stakes drama sparked by the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon transiting much of the country. Biden has directed national security adviser Jake Sullivan to lead an “interagency team” to review U.S. procedures after the downing of the Chinese balloon, as well as three other objects that the U.S. now believes are most likely “benign.” Biden said Thursday he hopes the new rules will help “distinguish between those that are likely to pose safety and security risks that necessitate action and those that do not.”
Facebook allowed a Moldovan oligarch with ties to the Kremlin to run ads on its platform urging protests against that country's government — even though he and his political party are subject to U.S. sanctions. The ads were removed, but not before they were seen millions of times in Moldova. They were bought by Ilan Shor, a pro-Russian politician who fled his country after he was implicated in a $1 billion theft from Moldovan banks. The U.S. sanctioned Shor last year for his role in Russian efforts to destabilize Moldova. Meta, which owns Facebook, said it follows all U.S. sanctions laws and removed the ads as soon as it identified them.
North Korea has threatened to take “unprecedently” strong action against its rivals over a series of military drills planned between South Korea and the United States. Friday’s warning by North Korea’s Foreign Ministry suggests the country’s weapons testing activities could resume soon. Earlier Friday, South Korea announced a series of planned military drills with the U.S. to hone their joint response to the North’s increasing nuclear threats. North Korea views its rivals’ military training as an invasion rehearsal. The statement calls South Korea and the U.S. “the arch-criminals deliberately disrupting” regional peace and stability. Seoul's security concerns about Pyongyang’s nuclear program deepened after nuclear-capable missiles tested last year put South Korea in striking range.
Authorities say a white Louisiana police officer has been arrested for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man who was trying to flee police responding to a domestic disturbance call earlier this month. After reviewing evidence and footage from officers’ body-worn cameras, state troopers on Thursday charged Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler with negligent homicide in the death of Alonzo Bagley. Louisiana State Police released body camera footage of the fatal encounter as well as audio from the 911 recording reporting the initial disturbance. In the footage Bagley can be seen fleeing from officers. Duirng the pursuit Tyler rounded a corner and shot Bagley who slumped to the ground as he said, “Oh God, you shot me.”
Alex Murdaugh told a state agent that he asked a friend to fatally shoot him but that the friend failed in his attempt. According to a September 2021 interview played Thursday at Murdaugh's double murder trial, he said he gave a former client the gun to kill him at a small town gas station and that they drove to a lonely South Carolina roadside where he expected to be killed, just three months after his wife and son were shot to death. But the state agent testified that the gunshot by the former client-turned drug dealer only grazed his head. Murdaugh is accused of murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son Paul.
Nearly a year after Bruce Willis’ family announced that he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family says his “condition has progressed.” In a statement posted Thursday, the 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis has a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. Last March, Willis’ family said his aphasia had affected his cognitive abilities. The condition causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech. The statement was posted on the website for The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration and signed by Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.
Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to give singer R. Kelly 25 more years in prison for his child pornography and enticement convictions last year in Chicago. That recommendation in a late Thursday court filing would add to the 30 years another federal judge imposed previously in a New York case. The 56-year-old wouldn’t be eligible for release until he was around 100 if the judge agrees both to that sentence and another government request that Kelly begin serving his Chicago sentence only after his New York sentence. Kelly’s sentencing is next week. His lawyers say any punishment extending his imprisonment beyond 30 years would amount to a life sentence. They want a sentence of around 10 years that would be served simultaneously with the New York sentence.
Salt Lake City’s hosting of this weekend’s NBA All-Star game for the first time in three decades is giving Utah another opportunity to try to change long-held notions that the state is odd or peculiar. It's building on a yearslong push prioritized by influential business and political leaders like Jazz owner Ryan Smith. Utah still proudly celebrates its history as a predominantly Mormon state, but it also tries to market itself as a visitor-friendly hub for businesses and tourists. Yet such mainstreaming efforts could face challenges as the deeply religious, predominantly-white state doubles down on socially conservative stances on matters of race, gender and sports.
In 2010, Americans Lindsey Vonn and Julia Mancuso finish 1-2 in the downhill at the Vancouver Olympics. See more sports moments from this date.
