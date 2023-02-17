President Joe Biden says the U.S. is developing “sharper rules” to track, monitor and potentially shoot down unknown aerial objects. This follows three weeks of high-stakes drama sparked by the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon transiting much of the country. Biden has directed national security adviser Jake Sullivan to lead an “interagency team” to review U.S. procedures after the downing of the Chinese balloon, as well as three other objects that the U.S. now believes are most likely “benign.” Biden said Thursday he hopes the new rules will help “distinguish between those that are likely to pose safety and security risks that necessitate action and those that do not.”