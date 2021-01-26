Fox News hires Larry Kudlow; McEnany may be next

NEW YORK (AP) — Trump administration alumni Larry Kudlow is joining Fox News amid reports that a colleague, former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, will soon be joining him.

Fox announced Tuesday that Kudlow, a former CNBC personality who was national economic council director in the just-concluded Trump administration, will host a weekday program on the Fox Business Network and be a commentator across all of Fox's platforms.

Even though former President Donald Trump soured somewhat on Fox in the final months of his administration, the network remains popular with his fans.

Kudlow's experience and “intuitive on-air presence will add depth and insight to our business analysis programming,” said Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media CEO.

Kudlow, in a statement, said Fox was among the first news organizations to understand the importance of the relationship between Washington and Wall Street.

McEnany, Trump's final press secretary, had worked at CNN before joining Trump.

In a public financial disclosure report filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, McEnany said she had an employment agreement with Fox News, to start in January. The report was first posted publicly by the organization Citizens for Ethics.