Fox News hires Caitlyn Jenner as contributor, commentator

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel says it has hired Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor, with her first appearance set for Thursday on Sean Hannity's program.
Jenner, the former Olympic decathlete, ran an unsuccessful campaign for California governor last year. The network said she'll offer commentary and analysis across various Fox News Media platforms.
Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party on March 27, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif.
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
"Caitlyn's story is an inspiration to us all," said Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media CEO. "She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience."
Jenner won the Olympic gold medal in the decathlon in 1976. She later came out as a transgender and identifies as a female.
She said in a statement she was "humbled by this unique opportunity" to speak directly to Fox's audience.
Photos: Caitlyn Jenner through the years
In this July 9, 2021, file photo reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner, then a Republican candidate for California governor, speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Caitlyn Jenner accepts The Transgender Champion award at the 25th Annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on Monday, Nov. 9, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP)
Brad Barket
In this July 15, 2015, file photo, Caitlyn Jenner accepts the Arthur Ashe award for courage at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Caitlyn Jenner, left, and Ella Giselle participate in E!'s "I Am Cait" panel at the NBCUniversal Winter TCA on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016, Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell
In this July 9, 2021, file photo Caitlyn Jenner, then a Republican candidate for California governor, speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Caitlyn Jenner attends the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Caitlyn Jenner poses for a portrait on Monday, April 24, 2017, in New York, NY. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)
Taylor Jewell
In this Sunday, March 4, 2018, file photo, Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Steven Klein, from left, Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner and Coco Rocha attend the Jeremy Scott Runway Show at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
Brent N. Clarke
In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
In this Feb. 28, 2016, file photo, Caitlyn Jenner attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Award recipients Diane Sawyer, left, and Caitlyn Jenner attend the 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Waldorf Astoria on Saturday, May 14, 2016, in New York. The GLAAD Media Awards recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
In this Jan. 14, 2016, file photo, Caitlyn Jenner participates in E!'s "I Am Cait" panel at the NBCUniversal Winter TCA, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell
Lamar Odom, second left, hugs Kylie Jenner as Caitlyn Jenner, left, Khloe Kardashian Odom, center, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, North West and Kourtney Kardashian (both out of spotlight) attend the unveiling of the Yeezy collection and album release for Kanye West's latest album, "The Life of Pablo," Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Bruce Barton)
Bruce Barton
Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins arrive at THR's Empowerment in Entertainment Gala at Milk Studios on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
Caitlyn Jenner, from left, Alec Baldwin and Robert De Niro participate in the Comedy Central roast of Alec Baldwin at the Saban Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell
Sophia Hutchins, left, and Caitlyn Jenner arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
In this Nov. 14, 2016, photo, Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Caitlyn Jenner attends the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell
In this July 30, 1976, file photo, Bruce Jenner, of the United States, throws the javelin during the decathlon competition at the Olympics in Montreal, Canada. Jenner, who came out as a transgender woman, Caitlyn Jenner, in 2015, said she opposes transgender girls competing in girls' sports at school. Jenner told a TMZ reporter on Saturday, May 1, 2021, that it's "a question of fairness." (AP Photo/File)
In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the fourth Women's March in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Annenberg Space for Photography's Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling Exhibit Opening on Feb. 4, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
Caitlyn Jenner, gubernatorial candidate, casts her ballot for the California recall election at a vote center at City Hall in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
Caitlyn Jenner, candidate for governor, talks to media after casting her ballot for the California gubernatorial recall election at a vote center set up in City Hall, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
Caitlyn Jenner, candidate for governor, casts her ballot for the California gubernatorial recall election at a vote center set up in City Hall, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
Caitlyn Jenner, candidate for governor, talks to media after casting her ballot for the California gubernatorial recall election at a vote center set up in City Hall, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
Caitlyn Jenner speaks during a news conference in the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
Caitlyn Jenner accepts the Arthur Ashe award for courage at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 15, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
In this Sept. 11, 2013, file photo, former Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner arrives at the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners, in New York. Jenner made his debut as a transgender woman on the cover for the July 2015 issue of Vanity Fair. The image was shot by famed celeb photographer Annie Leibovitz. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)
Mark Von Holden
Bruce and Chrystie Jenner, left couple, chat with Phyllis George and her husband John Brown at a party for the Robert F. Kennedy Pro-Celebrity Tennis Tournament in New York, Aug. 25, 1979. (AP Photo/Carlos Rene Perez)
Carlos Rene Perez
Former Olympic decathlon champion Bruce Jenner points toward the peristyle entrance of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum topped by the Olympic torch, May 18, 1978. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins)
Jeff Robbins
