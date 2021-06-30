Fox News fined $1 million for sex harassment and retaliation

Malalis said she hopes the provision requiring Fox not to insist upon mandatory arbitration to settle disputes — forums that often benefit employers and keep allegations secret — will be a model for similar settlements in the future. That provision will be in place for four years.

"This is the essence of 'me, too,'" she said. "We're putting this out in the public so people, whether it is at Fox News or some other corporation, can say 'This is happening to me.'"

People with complaints will have their choice of where they can have their accusations aired, she said. The settlement does not affect confidentiality agreements, in which some employees leaving a company as a result of others' misdeeds agree not to discuss the matter in exchange for money.

Malalis said she could not speak to the working climate now at Fox. Like lots of other corporations, many of its employees have been out of the office due to the pandemic.

"I'm not in place there and can't see what their day-to-day operations are," she said. "It was the intention of this agreement to shape what is going on at Fox now and certainly what will happen at Fox in the future."

Since 2017 the commission has filed 521 claims of gender-based workplace harassment, assessing $4.5 million in damages and penalties.

