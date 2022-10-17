In 1977, three girls — Lori Farmer, Denise Milner and Michele Guse — were killed while attending a Girl Scout camp near Locust Grove, Oklahoma.

Gene Leroy Hart, who was arrested after an intense manhunt and charged with the crimes, was ultimately acquitted after a sensational trial.

The case, which remains perhaps the state's most infamous cold case, was the subject of a four-part Hulu series called "Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders" that was released earlier this year. Now, a four-part series from Fox Nation called "The Girl Scout Murders" looks back at the cold case.

Prior to these streaming programs, the Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast covered the case as part of a 7-part series. You can listen to all of the episodes below, which are based on a 2017 series of reports from the Tulsa World. You can scroll below the audio players to find links to all six chapters in the series as well as additional information on the case.

The complete Girl Scout Murders series

This series from the Tulsa World examines the details of what happened and the lingering effects on those who survived:

Chapter 1: Tulsans react to the stunning news that three area girls have been murdered at a Girl Scout camp near Locust Grove.

Chapter 2: The largest manhunt in Oklahoma history kicks off in pursuit of two-time prison escapee Gene Leroy Hart, who, despite being charged with the murders, has a growing number of supporters.

Chapter 3: One of the state's most-anticipated and sensational trials pits a seasoned, successful district attorney from Tulsa County against a scrappy, young Oklahoma City defense attorney in a battle over evidence and accusations that Hart is being framed.

Chapter 4: Officials stop pursuing the case despite a not-guilty verdict, and Hart dies unexpectedly while in prison for unrelated crimes.

Chapter 5: In the years following the murders, the survivors and others affected continue trying to make sense of it all, while maintaining hope that advancements in DNA testing may ultimately bring answers.

Chapter 6: After 40 years, the victims' families show their resilience, undeterred by the mystery that still surrounds the case.