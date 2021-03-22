Fox meteorologist Dean turns into fierce Cuomo critic

Cuomo said recently the withheld data created a “void” that left angry and confused New Yorkers vulnerable to “conspiracy theories” and misinformation. “People get confused, and people who lost family members in nursing homes start to say, ‘I wonder if this is true. I wonder if my father died because somebody made a mistake,’” he said.

On. Jan. 30, Dean attacked NBC News and anchor Lester Holt on Twitter, saying they had “censored” a friend interviewed on the topic by making her say that New York had failed nursing home families, instead of Cuomo. But NBC provided to The Associated Press a tape of reporter Kristen Dahlgren's interview that disproves the notion. Dean said the tape was doctored, but offers no evidence to back that up.

The story fails to back up the idea that NBC was trying to protect Cuomo. Dahlgren quotes Dean's friend, Dawn Best, as saying a “third-grader” should know not to put COVID-19 patients into a nursing home, and it's clear she was referring to Cuomo. Best is also seen holding a sign saying, “Cuomo killed my mother.”

Dean waves off thoughts of a political future, but others don't.