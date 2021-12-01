Fourth student dies from Michigan high school shooting

A suspected shooter is in custody after Oakland County, Michigan, police responded to an active shooter at Oxford High School. Oakland County Undersheriff Michael G. McCabe says at least three people were killed and six were injured in the incident.
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A fourth student, a 17-year-old boy, died Wednesday from wounds he suffered when a sophomore opened fire at a Michigan high school a day earlier, authorities said.
The other dead included a 16-year-old boy who died in a deputy's patrol car on the way to a hospital. Eight people were wounded, some critically, including a 14-year-old girl who was placed on a ventilator after surgery.
Investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School, located in a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Detroit, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.
"The person that's got the most insight and the motive is not talking," he said at a news conference late Tuesday.
Deputies rushed to the school around lunch time as more than 100 calls flooded 911 dispatchers with reports of a shooter. They arrested the student in a hallway within minutes of their arrival. He put his hands in the air as deputies approached, Bouchard said.
The boy's father on Friday bought the 9 mm Sig Sauer used in the shooting, Bouchard said. He didn't know why the man bought the semiautomatic handgun, which his son had been posting pictures of and practicing shooting, Bouchard said.
Authorities did not immediately release the boy's name.
The four students who were killed were 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling, who died Wednesday.
Bouchard said Myre died in a patrol car as a deputy tried to get him to an emergency room.
A teacher who received a graze wound to the shoulder left the hospital, but seven students ranging in age from 14 to 17 remained hospitalized through the night with gunshot wounds, he said.
The gun the boy was carrying had seven more rounds of ammo in it when he surrendered, Bouchard said.
A parent hugs a child as others come to pick up students from the Meijer store in Oxford, Mich., after a 15-year-old opened fire at Oxford High School on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding eight other people, including a teacher. (Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press via AP)
A parent hugs a child as others come to pick up students from the Meijer store in Oxford, Mich. Police took a suspected shooter into custody, and there were multiple victims, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. (Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press via AP)
Parents walk away with their kids from the Meijer's parking lot, where many students gathered following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Oxford, Mich. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via AP)
Dozens of police, fire and EMS personnel work on the scene of a shooting at Oxford High School, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Oxford Township, Mich. (Todd McInturf/The Detroit News via AP)
Oxford High School is shown in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, where authorities say a student opened fire at the school. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Authorities could be seen wheeling victims into ambulances parked near the school in Michigan.
Parents walk away with their kids from the Meijer's parking lot where many students gathered following Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via AP)
Parents walk away with their kids from the Meijer's parking lot in Oxford, Mich., where many students gathered following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via AP)
Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe speaks at a news conference in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
People attending a vigil embrace at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
People attend a vigil at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Students attend a vigil at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
People attending a vigil embrace at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Aiden Watson, who was injured at Oxford High School, attends a vigil with his mother at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Aiden Watson, who was injured at Oxford High School, attends a vigil with his mother at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., late Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing three students and wounding several others, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Joshua McDade, a former student at Oxford High School, attends a vigil at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
An Oakland County Sheriff's deputy hugs family members of a student in the parking lot of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Associated Press writers Corey Williams in West Bloomfield, Michigan, David Aguilar in Oxford Township, Kathleen Foody in Chicago, and Josh Boak in Rosemount, Minnesota, contributed to this report.
