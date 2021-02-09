Founding member of The Supremes dies; Trump's trial starts today; Morgan Wallen sales rise after slur

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original member of The Supremes, has died; "grievous crime" or just "theater" is key question heading into Trump's second impeachment trial; and country music singer Morgan Wallen has seen his album sales surge after his use of a racial slur.
Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.
Top stories
Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76 years old.
Wilson died Monday night at her home in Las Vegas and the cause was not immediately clear, said publicist Jay Schwartz.
Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes. Ballard was replaced by Cindy Birdsong in 1967, and Wilson stayed with the group until it was officially disbanded by Motown in 1977. Read more:
***
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial in the Senate is an undertaking like no other in U.S. history, the defeated former president charged by the House with inciting the violent mob attack on the U.S. Capitol to overturn the election in what prosecutors argue is the “most grievous constitutional crime.”
Trump's lawyers insist as the trial opens Tuesday that he is not guilty on the sole charge of “incitement of insurrection,” his fiery words just a figure of speech, even as he encouraged a rally crowd to “fight like hell” for his presidency. The Capitol siege on Jan. 6 stunned the world as rioters stormed the building to try to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
No witnesses are expected to be called, in part because the senators sworn as jurors, forced to flee for safety, will be presented with graphic videos recorded that day. Holed up at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump has declined a request to testify. Read more:
***
Album sales surge for Morgan Wallen after racist comment
NASHVILLLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fans of Morgan Wallen are buying up the country star's latest album after a video showed him shouting a racial slur last week.
Wallen’s sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album” retains its top spot for a fourth week on Billboard’s all-genre albums chart, less than a week after Wallen apologized for using racist language.
The country music industry acted swiftly to publicly rebuke him and radio stations and streaming services removed his songs from their playlists. But fans responded by playing him even more. Read more:
***
In other news today ...
- House Democrats proposed an additional $1,400 in direct payments to individuals as Congress began piecing together a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that tracks President Joe Biden's plan for battling the pandemic and reviving a still staggering economy.
- On Tuesday, federal safety officials are expected to announce the long-awaited probable cause of the crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and others.
- Hundreds of rescue workers were scouring muck-filled ravines and valleys in northern India on Tuesday looking for survivors after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off, unleashing a devastating flood that has left at least 31 people dead and 165 missing.
- Paul Manafort won’t face mortgage fraud charges in New York after the state’s highest court declined to revisit lower court decisions that barred prosecuting Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman on double jeopardy grounds.
- Joe Allen, whose Times Square-adjacent bistro which bears his name has been a decadeslong draw for theater folk and where a post-show drink is part of the Broadway experience, has died. He was 87.
- Seven-inning doubleheaders and runners on second base to start extra innings will return for a second straight season under an agreement for 2021 health protocols reached Monday.
Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.
***
Image of the day
***
On this date
The Beatles made their first live American television appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” and more events that happened on this day in history.
In 1992, Magic Johnson, in his return to the court, scores a game-high 25 points to lead the West to victory in the All-Star Game. See more sp…
***