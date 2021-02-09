Founding member of The Supremes dies; Trump's trial starts today; Morgan Wallen sales rise after slur

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original member of The Supremes, has died; "grievous crime" or just "theater" is key question heading into Trump's second impeachment trial; and country music singer Morgan Wallen has seen his album sales surge after his use of a racial slur.

Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76 years old.

Wilson died Monday night at her home in Las Vegas and the cause was not immediately clear, said publicist Jay Schwartz.

Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes. Ballard was replaced by Cindy Birdsong in 1967, and Wilson stayed with the group until it was officially disbanded by Motown in 1977. Read more:

