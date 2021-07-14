Fotis Dulos lawyers banned from discussing case for 40 years

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The lawyers for Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man accused of murder after his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos disappeared, will be banned from discussing the case for 40 years, according to probate court settlements.

They must also return more than half the $250,000 retainer Dulos gave them shortly before his death. Probate Judge Evelyn Daly in Farmington, where Dulos lived, approved the settlements on Tuesday, ending lawsuits filed against criminal defense lawyers Norman Pattis and Kevin Smith, Hearst Connecticut Media reported.

Jennifer Dulos vanished in May 2019 after dropping the estranged couple's five children off at school in New Canaan where she was living — a case that drew international news coverage and led to TV documentaries and a movie. Her body still hasn't been found. Her disappearance came amid contentious divorce and child custody court proceedings.