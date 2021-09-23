Fort Meade: Exercise ongoing, reports of shooting false

FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) — Media calls to Fort Meade on Thursday were mistaken for callers portraying members of the media during an exercise, setting off false reports of a mass shooting at the base in Maryland, according to a base official.

The base was conducting an exercise on Thursday, when multiple outlets reported that there was an actual active shooter incident there, but fortunately there was no shooting, Fort Meade’s Public Affairs Officer Chad Jones said in a statement.

He called the incident “an unfortunate miscommunication between the installation and a few media outlets” and apologized for the confusion.

A call from a media outlet went through Fort Meade's Emergency Operations Center, where the exercise was conducted and the request was thought to be part of the exercise, Community Relations Chief Sherry Kuiper said in an email. As part of the exercise, they do get calls from people portraying the media to exercise their response, she said. It's not clear what prompted media outlets to call in the first place, Keiper said.