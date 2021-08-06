Former US Sen. Mike Enzi remembered as statesman, family man

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi was remembered Friday as an honorable statesman and family man who was focused on leadership, tradition and faith.

The Wyoming Republican died July 26 after he was hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs for three days following a bicycle accident near Gillette. He was 77.

Friends, family, constituents and colleagues gathered at a college athletic center in Gillette for Enzi's funeral, and a line to get inside stretched out the door before the service started.

Enzi's son recalled how his father was so dedicated to his family that he received special permission to leave the Senate between votes so he could travel to Wyoming to hold one of his newborn granddaughters, if only for a couple of hours.

“Got on a plane, flew overnight, drove from Denver to Cheyenne, got to the hospital on special permission, held (Allison) for a couple of hours, got in a car and drove back to Denver and flew back for the next vote,” Brad Enzi said. “He wasn’t going to miss family.”

“The thing I know, I know, know, know in my heart, the thing that he treasured most was family,” he said.